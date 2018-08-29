GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
When Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Mothers Matched Steps to a Punjabi Song; Watch Video

Updated:August 29, 2018, 1:09 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Denise Jonas/ Instagram
It wouldn't be wrong to say that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are ruling social media with their romance tale. From their engagement pictures to their lunch date photographs, netizens just can't have enough of them.

On Wednesday, Nick's mother Denise Miller-Jonas took to Instagram to post a video of herself with Priyanka's mother dancing on Sharry Maan's popular song 3 Peg. In the video, Jonas is trying to match steps with Madhu Chopra on the punjabi number while the latter introduces her to everybody saying, 'Munde Di Maa'.

"Thank you @madhumalati for being patient with my lack of dance skills! I miss you. #engagementparty," Jonas captioned the video.

Talking about her would-be son-in-law in a recent interview, Madhu Chopra said, "Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want.”

On August 18, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sealed the deal in an intimate 'roka' ceremony amidst family and friends.

Taken.. With all my heart and soul..

Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.

Nick left for the US with his family a day later, while Priyanka went back to shooting her new Hindi film The Sky Is Pink.
