Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas New Loved-up Instagram Post Is Here

In the picture, we see Nick and Priyanka clad in oversized shirts reveling in a loved-up moment, where she is flashing her million-dollar smile as she cuddles with Nick.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 24, 2020, 5:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas New Loved-up Instagram Post Is Here
Image: Instagram

Nick Jonas has shared a candid picture with wife Priyanka Chopra where the Bollywood diva is seen cracking up while lying over her beau. The picture posted by Nick is actually a shot from his recently released single, What A Man Gotta Do. Sharing the snap on Instagram, Nick wrote, "My favorite laugh. #WhatAManGottaDoVideo".

View this post on Instagram

My favorite laugh. #WhatAManGottaDoVideo

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

In the picture, we see Nick and Priyanka clad in oversized shirts reveling in a loved-up moment, where she is flashing her million-dollar smile as she cuddles with Nick.

On January 17, the Jonas Brothers released their single titled What A Man Gotta Do. In the music video, iconic scenes of the films from the 1980s are recreated. It is the second time after Sucker, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas came together for a music video.

Prior to this, the Sucker singer posted a video on Instagram in which he is lounging alongside Priyanka. He captioned the clip, "Date night. @priyankachopra Bro mask: @jaxonlane #wine #tiktok."

In December last year, Priyanka and Nick announced that they will produce an unscripted sangeet series for Amazon.

Priyanka has announced her association with Game of Thrones fame, Richard Madden and Avengers End Game makers Russo Brothers for a new series. She will also be next seen in The White Tiger, the Netflix movie co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The upcoming project is based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram