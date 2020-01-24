Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas New Loved-up Instagram Post Is Here

Nick Jonas has shared a candid picture with wife Priyanka Chopra where the Bollywood diva is seen cracking up while lying over her beau. The picture posted by Nick is actually a shot from his recently released single, What A Man Gotta Do. Sharing the snap on Instagram, Nick wrote, "My favorite laugh. #WhatAManGottaDoVideo".

In the picture, we see Nick and Priyanka clad in oversized shirts reveling in a loved-up moment, where she is flashing her million-dollar smile as she cuddles with Nick.

On January 17, the Jonas Brothers released their single titled What A Man Gotta Do. In the music video, iconic scenes of the films from the 1980s are recreated. It is the second time after Sucker, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas came together for a music video.

Prior to this, the Sucker singer posted a video on Instagram in which he is lounging alongside Priyanka. He captioned the clip, "Date night. @priyankachopra Bro mask: @jaxonlane #wine #tiktok."

In December last year, Priyanka and Nick announced that they will produce an unscripted sangeet series for Amazon.

Priyanka has announced her association with Game of Thrones fame, Richard Madden and Avengers End Game makers Russo Brothers for a new series. She will also be next seen in The White Tiger, the Netflix movie co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The upcoming project is based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.