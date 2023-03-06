Priyanka Chopra and husband-singer Nick Jonas recently attended the Maison Valentino Fall 2023 show at the Paris Fashion Week. Pictures and videos from the event have been going viral on the internet and show the celebrity couple having a gala time together. In a glimpse, Priyanka and Nick are seen entering the venue hand-in-hand and it is too cute to miss. Other pictures also show the power couple sitting in the front row, posing on the red carpet, indulging in sweet banter and much more.

The Quantico star wore a Valentino bubble-gum pink ensemble that consisted of a floor-length hem, long collars on the front, an asymmetrical design, a plunging neckline and a Valentino logo print along the outfit. The diva accessorised the look with boots that were from the same cut as the outfit, a pink handbag, gold hoops, statement rings, side-parted wavy hair, glossy lip, winged eyeliner, subtle eye makeup, rouged dewy skin, and well-done feathered brows.

Nick, on the other hand, looked great next to Priyanka in a slate grey suit with a notch lapel jacket that was printed with the Valentino logo. He matched it with slate-grey straight-fit pants and a black shirt. He completed the look in a trimmed beard, backswept curls, and chunky Chelsea boots.

Take a look at Priyanka’s post here:

Check out more pics and videos

Another clip shows the duo posing for the paparazzi as they arrive at the venue. Priyanka and Nick are seen indulging in some cute banter at the event. They were also seen giving some couple goals as they posed next to each other. Watch the video below.

The couple’s PDA moments have sent internet into meltdown. One of the comments read, “NP is always the best at every moment🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍," another fan added, " You guys slayed it 🔥🔥." A third social media user complemented, “Hot and handsome🔥😍."

Earlier, the duo was spotted holding hands together as they stepped out on a dinner date in Paris. In the pictures, Priyanka is seen sporting a white turtleneck dress. She paired the look with tan suede boots, a long fur jacket, and a fuzzy bag. She trailed Nick Jonas, who appeared to be leading the way while wearing leather trousers and a shimmering black sweater.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Jim Strouse’s directorial Love Again alongside Sam Heughan in a lead role. The film also stars Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Lydia West and Celia Imrie in crucial roles. The film is expected to hit the silver screens on May 12, 2023. Post that, the actress will also be seen in her much-awaited spy series Citadel.

