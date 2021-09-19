Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Pen Sweet Birthday Wishes For Sister-in-law Danielle Jonas

The Jonases are a close-knit family and they have proven time and again why. From touring together to appearing in music videos, The Jonas Brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin, as well as their wives, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Tuner and Danielle Jonas share an extremely special bond. On Sunday, the fans got to see this bond as Priyanka and Nick shared sweet messages on Danielle’s birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a picture of her sister-in-law looking radiant. She wrote, “Wishing you so much love and light beautiful Dani! Here’s to celebrating you today! Happy birthday @daniellejonas.”

Nick also shared a Instagram post with Danielle, where they could be seen clinking their plastic cups. He wrote, “Happy birthday to my fellow Virgo and sister in law @daniellejonas we love you!”

Priyanka also commented on the post, writing, “Best!!! So cute.”

Meanwhile, singer Joe Jonas also shared a boomerang of Danielle blowing out her birthday candles. He wrote in all caps, “Happy birthday sis. Love ya!"

Meanwhile, The Jonas Brothers, who got back together last year, released a new song titled Who’s In Your Head. The band also appeared on a documentary special titled Olympic Dreams with Jonas Brothers.

Meanwhile, Priyanka wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

