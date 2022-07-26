Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Planning For More Children Via Surrogacy? Here's What We Know

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, earlier this year via surrogacy. The couple surprised fans with the announcement of the baby’s arrival but have been keeping her identity away from the spotlight. The couple also recently celebrated her six-month birthday. While fans gush over Priyanka’s new role as a mother, a new report claims that the couple wants to have more kids.

It is no secret that Priyanka and Nick share a close bond with their respective siblings. While Priyanka often shares pictures with her brother Siddharth Chopra and shows her love for him, Nick has gone a step ahead and formed the musical band — The Jonas Brothers — with siblings Kevin and Joe Jonas. Much like their bonds with their siblings, Priyanka and Nick reportedly want their daughter to also have siblings and share close bonds with them.

A source has told BollywoodLife that Priyanka and Nick are planning for siblings for Malti but they would have more children via surrogacy. “It’s all they’ve ever known, and their siblings are one of the most important parts of their lives so it’s something they definitely want for Malti. They’re not ready to welcome another just yet but when they do, they’re going to use a surrogate like they did last time. It’s not a matter of if, it’s only a matter of when,” the source said.

The grapevine claimed that Nick wants his children to be closer to the age of his siblings’ children. For the unversed, Kevin Jonas has two daughters — Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina — whereas Joe Jonas, who is married to Sophie Turner — also has two daughters. It is to see if the claims do turn out to be true.

On the work front, Priyanka is busy with her upcoming projects. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. PeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt and will soon made her OTT debut with Citadel.

