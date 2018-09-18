English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' 'Ranch Life' in Texas Will Give You Major Travel Goals; See Pics
Ever since Priyanka Chopra sealed the deal with American singer Nick Jonas, the actress is on a vacation spree.
Iamge Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram
Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her post engagement phase to the fullest. Ever since she sealed the deal with American singer Nick Jonas, the actress is on a vacation spree. From Mumbai to Mexico and from New York to Los Angeles, the couple is making the most of their holidays.
Currently, the two are in Dallas, Texas, and giving us major travel goals. Accompanied by brother Joe Jonas, the three look stunning in coordinated outfits. Donning white tees with blue denim, the Jonas brothers completed their look with caps, while Priyanka is an urban fashionista with a cowboy hat and cat-eye sunglasses.
Take a look at their "cool" picture:
In another picture, Nick Jonas turns into a comfy chair for her would-be-wife Priyanka, and the actress is all smiles sitting on his lap. This time they are joined by a large crew and looks like, they are absolutely ready to enjoy the "ranch life".
Recently, the two made headlines when the actress kissed Nick publically on his birthday. The two were present at a stadium in LA and after Nick's performance in a baseball match, the two shared an adorable kiss onstage amidst thousands of fans cheering for them.
Later the Bajirao Mastani actress also took to Instagram to wish the Camp Rock singer on his 26th birthday.
On the work front, while Priyanka is shooting her new Hindi film The Sky Is Pink, Nick recently released a song with Robin Schulz called Right Now.
