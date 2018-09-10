English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Recreate Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Engagement Picture, See Photo
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recreated royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's engagement pose. Take a look!
(Images courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are ruling social media. The two are loved, talked about and are absolutely viral. As soon as their pictures and videos are out, they start making rounds on the internet and the fans just can't have enough of them.
Recently, the two attended designer Ralph Lauren's 50th anniversary show at the fashion week and their picture has got the fans comparing them to the royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
In the picture, Priyanka and Nick are holding hands as the former sits on the floor leaning on her fiancé's knee. The fans were quick to notice that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed similarly for their engagement.
Celebrity photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who also happens to be the photographer for the royal wedding, shared the picture on his Instagram account.
Take a look at both the pictures.
Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle share a very cordial bond with each other. Priyanka was even invited to the royal wedding on May 19, earlier this year.
Priyanka and Nick were first seen together at Met Gala 2017 wearing Ralph Lauren outfits and it is said that the sparks flew between them instantly. Later their dating rumours were rife in media until the couple made it official on August 18 with a traditional Roka ceremony in India.
Recently, the two attended designer Ralph Lauren's 50th anniversary show at the fashion week and their picture has got the fans comparing them to the royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
In the picture, Priyanka and Nick are holding hands as the former sits on the floor leaning on her fiancé's knee. The fans were quick to notice that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed similarly for their engagement.
Celebrity photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who also happens to be the photographer for the royal wedding, shared the picture on his Instagram account.
Take a look at both the pictures.
Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle share a very cordial bond with each other. Priyanka was even invited to the royal wedding on May 19, earlier this year.
Priyanka and Nick were first seen together at Met Gala 2017 wearing Ralph Lauren outfits and it is said that the sparks flew between them instantly. Later their dating rumours were rife in media until the couple made it official on August 18 with a traditional Roka ceremony in India.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sui Dhaaga Song Khatar Patar has Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma Going for the Kill; Watch Video
- Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Clocks 241 kmph Speed at Bonneville Salt Flats
- 'Proud' Husband Abhishek Bachchan Can't Keep Calm As Aishwarya Receives Meryl Streep Award
- Barack Obama Was Once Kicked Out of Disneyland For Smoking on a Ride
- Lexus ES 300h Hybrid Luxury Sedan Launched in India at Rs 59.13 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...