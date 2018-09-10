Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Recreate Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Engagement Picture, See Photo

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are ruling social media. The two are loved, talked about and are absolutely viral. As soon as their pictures and videos are out, they start making rounds on the internet and the fans just can't have enough of them.Recently, the two attended designer Ralph Lauren's 50th anniversary show at the fashion week and their picture has got the fans comparing them to the royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.In the picture, Priyanka and Nick are holding hands as the former sits on the floor leaning on her fiancé's knee. The fans were quick to notice that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed similarly for their engagement.Celebrity photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who also happens to be the photographer for the royal wedding, shared the picture on his Instagram account.Take a look at both the pictures.Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle share a very cordial bond with each other. Priyanka was even invited to the royal wedding on May 19, earlier this year.Priyanka and Nick were first seen together at Met Gala 2017 wearing Ralph Lauren outfits and it is said that the sparks flew between them instantly. Later their dating rumours were rife in media until the couple made it official on August 18 with a traditional Roka ceremony in India.