Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share a Glimpse of Their 'Magic Hour' as They Enjoy on a Yacht

As Nick Jonas is currently in Nevada for American Century Golf Championship (ACC), Priyanka Chopra recently joined him too. After the finals of the championship, the duo decided to spend some time together on a yacht. On Tuesday, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram account and dropped some love-filled pictures with his wife PeeCee.

In the clicks, the couple can be seen posing on a yacht. Priyanka wore an orange top paired with matching pants and a black jacket. On the other hand, Nick sported an all-black look. The two also opted for goggles to look uber-cool. In the first picture, Priyanka and Nick can be seen standing together as the former looks away from the lens. In the second click, the Quantico actress was seen resting her head on Nick’s shoulder. “Magic hour,” the caption read along with a red heart emoji.

Fans were quick to shower love on their favourite couple in the comment section. “Beautiful Couple!! May God continued to bless you both with endless love and happiness together,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “You guys are the Best couple ever ❤️❤️❤️ You’re si amazing.”

