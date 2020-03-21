English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share Heartfelt Message for Fans Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Watch Video

Referring to coronavirus pandemic, Nick says that these are unsure times and we need to be safe. The star couple then send out love for the world.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 21, 2020, 10:22 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra had earlier shared her concern over the coronavirus crisis and had urged her fans to the practice social distancing. And now she and husband Nick have come together for a special video message for the world.

Nick says in the video, "I know it is an unsure time for all of us but hope you are doing okay. Sending everyone positive vibes." To this Priyanka adds, "Lets just take care of each other and hope everyone is safe out there. Just lots of love." Priyanka can be seen holding Nick's arms while they make the video which is captioned, "Love you all."

Love you all. ❤️ @priyankachopra

Nick and Priyanka were also seen enjoying some fun activities online as they drew shapes digitally with their noses in under five seconds. Priyanka, in fact, even nominated Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and her brother Siddharth Chopra for the challenge.

