Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share Laughter and Pizza in Hotel Balcony at Festival de Cannes
At the Cannes Film Festival 2019, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted eating pizza and sharing laughs at their hotel balcony. See adorable pis of the couple here.
Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
It may be the Cannes Film Festival for all the high profile celebrities, who are gracing the red carpet of the prestigious film festival this year, but for the ever adorable and loving couple Nickyanka, its just one of those times where they get lost in each other's company, unaware of all the spotlight trained on them.
While stealing moments of affection in times such as these becomes a task for others, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra did it in a manner how they know best. In a latest picture posted of the Isn't It Romantic actress and her loving hubby Nick on a user profile in Instagram, the couple can be seen twinning in white and Nick looks chivalrous while he helps Priyanka in having some pizza. The image of the couple is from their hotel balcony and Priyanka can be seen opening her mouth for the juicy slice of pizza like a charming little kid.
See pics here:
Priyanka was dressed in a white Georges Hobeika ruffled off-shoulder gown and Nick complemented her in a matching tuxedo, fitted to perfection. After having their moment, the couple was then spotted at an after party hosted by Vanity Fair. The gathering comprised of a dinner celebrating the Cannes Film Festival at the historic Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in South of France.
For the Vanity Fair X Chopard party, Priyanka's metallic gown featured a halter neck, a plunging neckline and asymmetrical hemline. See Pics here:
