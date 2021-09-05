Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Spend Their Saturday Golfing With Friends

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas has been really busy with their respective film shooting and concerts, but the much-loved celebrity couple took a short break with their friends on a golf course on Saturday. Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories space to share a photo posted by her friend where the couple can be seen posing with them after their game. Priyanka and Nick were twinning with white polo shirts and black bottoms. She wrote, “What a fun day @chartytwothumbs and that hole in one @johnlloydtaylor."

Take a look at the picture:

She had tagged along with her better-half to his concert and was seen shaking a leg to the beats, cheering on Nick and his brothers Joe and Kevin. The Jonas Brothers’ concert took place in Idaho, Utah, on Friday. The recording was captured by a fan who attended the concert. The video was shared by a fan page on social media and has now gone viral across platforms. She looked evidently delighted while grooving at the event. Nick is wooing his fans while Priyanka is enjoying and having a blast. For the event, she opted for a glamorous white dress. Priyanka completed her look with sneakers and open hair.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s series Citadel. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. Apart from that, the global icon has a series of projects lined up. She wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it. Priyanka has a Bollywood film lined up as well. She will share the screen with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt for Farhan Akhtar’s next, Jee Le Zaara.

