Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Spotted Getting Cozy at a Party in Singapore; Watch Viral Video
Nick and Priyanka, who stayed in touch after hitting it off last year at the 2017 Met Gala, have been romantically linked since May.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Reports of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' engagement have created quite a buzz on social media. Rumours are rife that the loverbirds will tie the knot in two months. Amid their wedding speculation, a video of Priyanka cozying up to Nick while he was whispering something in her ear has gone viral.
In another video, shared on social media, the duo was spotted hand-in-hand at Singapore airport. While Priyanka was clicked in black and denim, Nick was photographed in casuals.
The pair is spending more and more time together in the wake of reports that they're getting married—and judging by the fact that they have been right by each other's side for the past four months, it's probably safe to assume they're all set to take their relationship to the next level.
Nick and Priyanka, who stayed in touch after hitting it off last year at the 2017 Met Gala, have been romantically linked since May. In June, Nick also took Priyanka as his date to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Late last month, People magazine confirmed that Nick had popped the question to Priyanka during their recent trip to London when the Quantico star celebrated her 36th birthday.
Priyanka Chopra Spotted With Her Boyfriend Nick Jonad When they arrive to singapore to attends nick's concert 🕊💏 - بريانكا تشوبرا وحبيبها نيك جوناس وصلوا لسنغافوره لحضور حفل حبيبها نيك 🕊💏. - مسكةةةةةةة الايدد 😭😭😭 رايحه مع حبيبها عشان تحضر حفلته يقلبييي اناا 😔💘💘💘. #Priyankachopra #Nickjonas #nickriyanka #Nickyanka
