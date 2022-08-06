Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Steal a Kiss In Unseen Video From PeeCee's Birthday Bash

International icon Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday last month with her family and friends when the pictures of the bash flooded social media. Days after PeeCee’s birthday, a new video from the celebration has now surfaced on social media in which the actress and her singer-husband Nick Jonas can be seen spending some quality time with their loved ones.

In the video shared by one of the fan accounts, Priyanka and Nick can be seen stealing a kiss inside what looks like a restaurant. Later in the clip, the desi girl can be seen grooving barefoot on the seaside. Nick Jonas can also be seen grooving with his mother-in-law Madhu Chopra in the video. He wore a printed night suit whereas Madhu kept her look simple in a red Kurti with black leggings.

Earlier, another video from Priyanka’s birthday went viral on social media in which the actress was seen surrounded by her loved ones including her mother Madhu Chopra, and parents-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. and Denise Jonas. Besides this, a couple of days back, Nick also shared an unseen picture with his ladylove from her birthday bash. In the click, he was seen hugging Priyanka from behind as he looked straight into the lens. While Nick placed his hand around Priyanka’s waist, she shied away from the camera. In the caption, ‘Lady in red’, the caption read along with a red heart emoji.

On the work front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. PeeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie titled Jee Le Zaraa in which she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film is expected to go on floors next year. Besides these, Priyanka will soon make her OTT debut with Citadel.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here