Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Step Forward to Help Bihar Flood Victims

After donating for those affected by Assam Floods, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas come forward to help Bihar flood victims. The actress along with her singer husband has put in a generous effort to help the state affected due to monsoon.

Days after making a donation towards Assam Flood victims, Priyanka and Nick have now donated to the victims of Bihar floods. In a social media post, Priyanka urged people to come forward towards the noble cause of donation.

Her post read, “The monsoons in India have caused major devastation in many parts of the country. In the state of Bihar, which is where I was born, continuous heavy rains have caused major flooding… Nick and I have already donated to a few organizations whose teams are engaged in active relief and rehabilitation work in the state. Now it’s your turn.”

She also shared the links and details to two organizations, Goonj India and Zomato Feeding India, which are working towards providing the essential items and relief work to those in need.

A number of netizens appreciated and thanked Priyanka and Nick for their generosity and donation. Lauding the actress, a user wrote, "Thank you @priyankachopra. You're such an inspiration.Thanks a lot for this as I'm from Bihar and we people really need support. U have always been vocal about all these things.I still remember your words-"Giving back should not be a choice anymore, it has to be the way of life" Another said, "Thanks a lot Priyanka from Bihar and Biharis. You hav always been my favourite from the day you became Miss World ..and your good deep will raise more awareness and help the needy."

Thanks a lot Priyanka from Bihar and Biharis. You hav always been my favourite from the day you became Miss World ..and your good deep will raise more awareness and help the needy. 👍👍🙏 — Rishiikesh 🇮🇳 Nirala (@Rishiikeshsays) July 28, 2020

Thank you @priyankachopra. You're such an inspiration.Thanks a lot for this as I'm from Bihar and we people really need support. U have always been vocal about all these things.I still remember your words-"Giving back should not be a choice anymore, it has to be the way of life" — Rajeev jaiswal (@rajeevjswl) July 28, 2020

I can’t explain how precious ur heart. Your golden heart which makes u can reach where you are right now Queen 👸🏽👑 No matter how hurts you are you always paid them back with kindness. You deserves every good things in this whole world even though this cruel don’t deserve you!! — pinkrosier_ro1se (@PRo1se) July 28, 2020

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen Shonali Bose's film, The Sky is Pink, along with Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim. She will be teaming up with Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy. She will also be seen in an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning novel "The White Tiger", starring Rajkummar Rao.

She's also doing Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and is set to star alongside Richard Madden in Amazon Prime Video's thriller series Citadel as well as Keanu Reeves' The Matrix 4.