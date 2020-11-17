Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Stun in New Photoshoot, Actor Selvarathinam Killed in Chennai

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has recently added another golden feather to her hat. The actress with a multifaceted vocation has stepped up to use fashion for a cause. Joining her in the new campaign is none other than Nick Jonas. The American singer-songwriter and wife were seen posing together in new pictures shared from a photoshoot online.

The couple has partnered with Feed and participated in a photoshoot to show support to the organisation’s initiative. Feedbacks several kinds of causes with the sale of their products. Together, Nick and Priyanka are promoting the initiative and the proceedings of the same will be used to bring change like helping the needy with food. The project is shaped with an aim to provide 300,000 school meals.

Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are a Match Made in Heaven in Latest Photoshoot

Tamil TV actor Selvarathinam was hacked to death on Sunday, November 15. The incident took place in Chennai’s MGR Nagar. The 41 year old actor was quite famous in the TV and films circuit. His most recent work is in Tamil Serial Thenmozhi BA. The show is being aired on Vijay TV.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the actor had been a part of the entertainment industry for the last 10 years now. The actor, who had won people’s hearts with his work, was a Sri Lankan refugee. His wife and children stayed in a refugee camp in Virudhunagar district.

Read: Tamil Actor Selvarathinam Killed in Chennai, Incident Caught on CCTV

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has lashed out at Bigg Boss 14 makers for claiming that she and her former fellow BB contestant Rashami Desai were initially evicted in the previous season due to the least number of votes. At the time, Devoleena and Rashami were nominated alongside Arti Singh, who was saved in the eviction as she received more votes than the two.

A few days back, Salman Khan discussed this topic on Bigg Boss 14 when Rubina Dilaik and Shardul Pandit were nominated for eviction. Salman said that BB14 contestants are taking things for granted and thinking that their fans would save them from eviction by voting for them. He then added both Rashami and Devoleena were huge TV celebrities and enjoyed massive fan following and yet they got evicted in 'the first padaav' in the last season.

Read: Devoleena Slams Bigg Boss for Claiming She and Rashami Got Evicted in BB13 Due to Lesser Votes Than Arti

Malaika Arora has been relishing the approaching winters amidst the peaks of Himachal Pradesh. The actress joined her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, who is currently shooting for Bhoot Police in the hill station. Malaika is living it up with her friends and having a gala time.

In one of her latest posts, the actress can be seen taking a stroll with surrounding picturesque landscapes. Malaika kept it casual as she stepped out in a green tracksuit and a white scarf. The actress, on Sunday, posted photos from her morning walk and wrote, “The path less travelled....quiet, serene mornings.”

Read: Malaika Arora is Taking the 'Path Less Travelled' as She Enjoys Serene Mornings in Himachal Pradesh

A picture of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan clicked with sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan in 2018 has resurfaced on the internet. Shared on Instagram by entertainment magazine Filmfare, the all-boys picture shows SRK wearing a black jacket and olive-green pants. The father of three is holding his youngest kid Abram who, like his father, is wearing shades and looks cute.

Aryan is twinning with his younger brother and wearing a similar sweatshirt. The trio is sitting on the pavement and there is a car parked just behind them on the road. The picture was shared with the caption, “It’s in the genes.”

Read: Shah Rukh Khan Poses with Sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan in This Throwback Pic

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.