Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to be Part of Met Gala 2019's Benefit Committee
Priyanka shared the news that she and husband Nick are on the committee for this year’s Ball.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the premiere of 'Isn't It Romantic' in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
Bollywood's 'desi' girl, Priyanka Chopra, and Jonas Brothers' Nick Jonas are all set to be the part of the Met Gala 2019's Benefit Committee. In a sweet and loving message talking about the duo's connection with the Met Gala, Priyanka shared the news that she and hubby Nick are on the committee for this year's Ball.
Taking to Instagram, the former Miss World wrote, "From walking the prestigious carpet for the first time, to meeting my husband and many friends for life," the 36-year-old actress captioned the post, revealing their involvement in the affair. "Nick and I are honored to be on the Benefit Committee for this year’s Met Gala. Looking forward to the first Monday in May."
Priyanka posted a collage along with the caption, which also featured other celebs like Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Jared Leto, and Lena Waithe. She is the only Indian actress to be on the Met Gala committee, making it another addition to her list of achievements overseas.
It is to be noted that the love birds first met during Met Gala 2017, where they both donned exquisite outfits by Ralph Lauren. Looking absolutely stunning, the couple made their red carpet debut in the same event and also created a buzz about their budding romance. A year-and-a-half later, the couple tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu wedding in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, India.
On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress last appeared in the movie Isn't It Romantic, directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson.
