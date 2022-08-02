Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas To Reveal Daughter Malti's Face On Her First Birthday?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first daughter earlier this year. However, they have so far not revealed their daughter’s face. In a recent interview with The New Indian Express, PeeCee’s mother Madhu Chopra hinted that the couple is likely to share a picture of their baby girl once she is one year old. She also talked about how Priyanka and Nick divide parenting duties equally and said, “Priyanka and Nick already discussed being equally involved as parents. I give a massage and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers.”

Madhu Chopra also revealed that she has advised Priyanka not to allow screen time for her daughter for the initial few years. “I told Priyanka, with screen time at such a young age, your daughter will get mote mote chashma,” she added.

During the interaction, Madhu also talked about her granddaughter’s name ‘Malti Marie Chopra’ being inspired by her name ‘Madhumalti Chopra’. “I got to know about the name only on the day of the namkaran, and I was so honoured. In our tradition, the paternal grandfather whispers the name, along with words of wisdom, into the baby’s ears. Nick’s dad did those rituals,” she said.

