Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Turn Heads As They Enjoy Drive Date In LA, Watch Video

Giving their parenting duties a break for a few hours, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out for a date in Los Angeles over the weekend. Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a video and a few pictures to reveal they went out for a drive under the sun together.

In the video, Priyanka was seen wearing a gorgeous green dress, leaving her hair down. She accessorized with a golden neckpiece and earrings. Meanwhile, Nick looked handsome in a sweater shirt and a pair of checkered pants. In the picture that followed, Priyanka shared a hot selfie. In the third picture of the series, she posed with a pair of yellow sunglasses on and wrapped the post by sharing a picture with Nick.

She shared the post with the caption, “Mommy daddys day out ❤️ @nickjonas.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The couple welcomed their daughter Malti earlier this year. They’ve been spending time with little time while taking turns to cater to work commitments. Recently, Nick took a break from work to babysit their daughter while Priyanka had to travel to Washington DC to interview US Vice President Kamala Harris. The interview was conducted as part of the Democratic National Committee Women’s Leadership Forum. Following the interview, she shared pictures and videos along with a note.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

“Since the very beginning, the world has undermined the power of women. We’ve been shunned and silenced, but thanks to the scarifies and tenacity of so many selfless women, we are in a place today where we can come together and work collectively to right the wrongs. This was a key takeaway from the conversation I had the honour to moderate with VP Kamala Harris at the Women’s Leadership Forum conference in Washington DC last night,” she wrote. The actress and the Vice President spoke about several important subjects, including pay parity and gun laws in the US.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here