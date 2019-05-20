English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Turn up the Heat at Cannes One Last Time, See Pics
Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas left the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday evening. But not before they spent one last glamorous evening at the French Riviera.
Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Loading...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seem to be doing everything right at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. As soon as the elegant couple turned up at the French Riviera, camera persons got their perfect muse for the event. From looking ravishing at the red carpet to turning lovebirds at their hotel balcony, Nickyanka made all their time at Cannes worth world's while.
Before finally leaving the fashion and film station, Priyanka shared a final batch of pics of the couple after the Saturday night’s Vanity Fair party, which left fans of the couple wanting for more. In the pictures, Priyanka chose to don a bright orange dress while Nick was still in his shiny bronze-coloured jacket and black pants that he wore to the party. The intimate photographs from the lobby of a hotel are now giving the world major relationship goals.
See the ravishing pics of the couple here:
Cannes Film Festival 2019 marked the debut of Diana Penty and Hina Khan at the red carpet. Actors Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone also walked the red carpet, while Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also arrived for the prestigious event.
Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns into Golden Mermaid at Cannes Film Festival 2019
On the work front, Priyanka has concluded shooting for Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink, while her web series with Mindy Kaling is still to go on floors.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Before finally leaving the fashion and film station, Priyanka shared a final batch of pics of the couple after the Saturday night’s Vanity Fair party, which left fans of the couple wanting for more. In the pictures, Priyanka chose to don a bright orange dress while Nick was still in his shiny bronze-coloured jacket and black pants that he wore to the party. The intimate photographs from the lobby of a hotel are now giving the world major relationship goals.
See the ravishing pics of the couple here:
Cannes Film Festival 2019 marked the debut of Diana Penty and Hina Khan at the red carpet. Actors Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone also walked the red carpet, while Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also arrived for the prestigious event.
Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns into Golden Mermaid at Cannes Film Festival 2019
On the work front, Priyanka has concluded shooting for Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink, while her web series with Mindy Kaling is still to go on floors.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Celebrate Jr NTR's Birthday Outside His Residence Post Midnight, See Videos
- When Aditi Rao Hydari had to Make Out with a Stranger During an Audition
- Anil Kapoor on Why He Has Always Supported Women-Centric Films
- Huawei Will no Longer Have Access to Android, as Google Suspends Business With Chinese Company
- Suryakumar Believes in 'Following Process' After India A Snub
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results