Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Turn up the Heat at Cannes One Last Time, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seem to be doing everything right at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. As soon as the elegant couple turned up at the French Riviera, camera persons got their perfect muse for the event. From looking ravishing at the red carpet to turning lovebirds at their hotel balcony, Nickyanka made all their time at Cannes worth world's while.Before finally leaving the fashion and film station, Priyanka shared a final batch of pics of the couple after the Saturday night's Vanity Fair party, which left fans of the couple wanting for more. In the pictures, Priyanka chose to don a bright orange dress while Nick was still in his shiny bronze-coloured jacket and black pants that he wore to the party. The intimate photographs from the lobby of a hotel are now giving the world major relationship goals.See the ravishing pics of the couple here:Cannes Film Festival 2019 marked the debut of Diana Penty and Hina Khan at the red carpet. Actors Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone also walked the red carpet, while Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also arrived for the prestigious event.Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns into Golden Mermaid at Cannes Film Festival 2019 On the work front, Priyanka has concluded shooting for Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, while her web series with Mindy Kaling is still to go on floors.