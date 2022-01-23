Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Want 'At Least' One More Child, After Welcoming Daughter: Report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas surprised fans on Saturday midnight by dropping the news of their baby. The couple took to their respective social media platforms and revealed that they have welcomed a baby via a surrogate. Although the couple kept the gender of the baby under the wraps, Priyanka’s cousin Meera Chopra has confirmed that they have welcomed a baby girl.

Now, a new report suggests that Priyanka and Nick picture at least two children in their family. A source, speaking with Us Weekly, was sharing the couple’s family and friends’ reaction when they shared Priyanka and Nick’s plans. The international report mentioned said that ‘friends are excited’ for the new parents. The insider added that Priyanka and Nick hope to have “at least two children” someday.

Nick was the last of the Jonas Brothers trio to have embraced fatherhood. His brother Kevin Jonas already has two daughters whereas Joe Jonas welcomed a daughter, Willa, in July 2020 with Sophie Turner. Sharing the news of the baby’s arrival, Priyanka and Nick issued identical statements that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via a surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," their statement read.

According to a Daily Mail report, Priyanka and Nick’s daughter was born 12 weeks early at a Southern California hospital. The source informed the UK publication that the baby will remain in the hospital till she is healthy enough to return home to Nick and Priyanka. The couple was reportedly expecting their baby to arrive in April and Priyanka had even cleared her work schedule to dedicate her time for the baby.

Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix: Resurrections. The actress has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Text For You, Citadel and Jee Le Zaraa.

