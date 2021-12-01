Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Wedding Anniversary: Times The Actress Spoke About Her Husband

It began as a whirlwind romance that soon transformed into full-fledged love. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now truly a power couple. Rolling back the years to 2017, the first milestone in their forever and beyond. It all started at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Nick reached out to Priyanka via DM and the rest is history. The May of 2018 saw their first appearance together at the Met Gala in bespoke Ralph Lauren ensembles. In December of that year, Priyanka and Nick exchanged wedding vows in a fairy tale ceremony. Three years later, the couple is happier than ever.

1. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Priyanka was asked if her cultural differences with Nick became an obstacle. “Neither was a hurdle. Nick took to India like a fish to water," adding, “like a normal couple, you have to understand each other’s habits and what each other likes. None of it was really that hard."

She also explained how they got to spend one-on-one time together because of the pandemic and the lockdown.

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has admitted on several occasions that Nick perfectly understands and supports her in her professional life as well. She opened up about her relationship with the American singer during an interview on Diane Von Furstenberg’s Spotify podcast InCharge with DVF. She said, “I really feel like being with someone like my husband now, there’s such incredible power, and it’s so attractive to me. Like he will stand on a carpet on the side and watch when they’re taking pictures. Like, he feels so proud."

3. In her candid one-on-one with Oprah Winfrey for an episode of the talk show Super Soul, Priyanka revealed her initial thoughts when Nick wanted to go out with her for the first time. She said that the age gap between them was just one of her many apprehensions. “I did really judge the book by its cover. I honestly didn’t take it very seriously when Nick was texting me. I was 35 and I want to get married and I want to have kids. I did that to myself for a while till I actually went out with him," she said.

4. Priyanka and Nick belong to different countries and faiths but are spiritually on the same page. “I am a believer that eventually, religion is a map to get to the same destination, which is God," said Priyanka while speaking on Victoria’s Secrets VS Voices podcast.

5. How can one forget Priyanka roasting Nick recently? During the famous family roast, Priyanka picked up one jab after another and knocked them all out of the park and no subject was off-limits. She started with a mild and subtle dig saying, “I’m from India, a country rich in culture, in music, in entertainment, so clearly the Jonas Brothers didn’t make it over there." She also called herself the most famous Jonas in the family on Instagram, because of her massive follower count.

Happy Anniversary Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas!

