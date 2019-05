Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Went All Out for the 2019 Met Gala, See All Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked fashion fierce as they came dressed like a power couple to New York’s annual Met Gala on Monday.The couple went matchy-matchy in elegant white at the gala, which serves as a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC.Dressed in an avant garde Dior gown, jewels by Chopard and a dramatic crown, Priyanka’s interpretation of “Camp: Notes on Fashion” stole the show. The actress teamed up her outfit with sparkly silver stilettos.Nick opted for Dior Men tux, Chopard jewels and silver Christian Louboutin shoes.Image courtesy: Reuters picturesNick described the special night as a “full circle” moment for the couple a week before the gala. A little over a year before the two began dating in 2018, the actress famously attended the 2017 Met Gala along with Nick. They were both guests of the designer Ralph Lauren, and were also clicked in many pictures as a pair.Almost a year later, the pair were engaged in July 2018 after two months of dating.They tied the knot last December with an extravagant wedding celebration that spanned three days in India.On Sunday, Priyanka shared a series of pictures of her and Nick, 26, from the 2017 ball to her Instagram on Sunday."The story I’ll definitely tell our future kids... How I MET your father,' she wrote, adding several red heart emojis.Follow @News18Movies for more