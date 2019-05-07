Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Went All Out for the 2019 Met Gala, See All Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked fashion fierce as they came dressed like a power couple to New York’s annual Met Gala on Monday. See pictures

News18.com

Updated:May 7, 2019, 8:28 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Went All Out for the 2019 Met Gala, See All Photos
Image courtesy: Reuters pictures, Instagram
Loading...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked fashion fierce as they came dressed like a power couple to New York’s annual Met Gala on Monday.

The couple went matchy-matchy in elegant white at the gala, which serves as a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC.

Dressed in an avant garde Dior gown, jewels by Chopard and a dramatic crown, Priyanka’s interpretation of “Camp: Notes on Fashion” stole the show. The actress teamed up her outfit with sparkly silver stilettos.

Nick opted for Dior Men tux, Chopard jewels and silver Christian Louboutin shoes.

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, U.S.
Image courtesy: Reuters pictures







Nick described the special night as a “full circle” moment for the couple a week before the gala. A little over a year before the two began dating in 2018, the actress famously attended the 2017 Met Gala along with Nick. They were both guests of the designer Ralph Lauren, and were also clicked in many pictures as a pair.

Almost a year later, the pair were engaged in July 2018 after two months of dating.

They tied the knot last December with an extravagant wedding celebration that spanned three days in India.

On Sunday, Priyanka shared a series of pictures of her and Nick, 26, from the 2017 ball to her Instagram on Sunday.

"The story I’ll definitely tell our future kids... How I MET your father,' she wrote, adding several red heart emojis.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram