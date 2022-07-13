CHANGE LANGUAGE
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Latest Pictures Prove Why They Are Called 'Power Couple'
1-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Latest Pictures Prove Why They Are Called 'Power Couple'

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2022, 22:02 IST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas impresses all with their latest photoshoot (Photo: Instagram)

From their lunch dates to vacation, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas set couple goals each time they are spotted.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to leave fans in complete awe with their stunning pictures. From their lunch dates to vacation, the duo sets couple goals each time they are spotted. Once again, PeeCee and Nick are winning hearts with their latest pictures.

The couple recently invested in popular skiwear Perfect Moment. This marked their first joint venture together. Announcing the same on social media, Priyanka wrote, “This is a special day for us!! We’re proud to join the Perfect Moment family as strategic investors and advisors.” She also dropped a picture in which she was seen posing with Nick they looked straight into the lens.

Fans from across the world just can’t get enough of the gorgeous couple. “Power couple!🙌👏 They look so hot and sexy!” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “They never take a bad picture. Love them.” “And I thought the previous pic was hot but this one takes the cake. Honestly the best shoot they had together,” a third comment read.

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...

first published:July 13, 2022, 21:27 IST
last updated:July 13, 2022, 22:02 IST