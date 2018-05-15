GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Priyanka Chopra Annouces New Marathi Production Paani; Deets Inside

The film, to be directed by Adinath Kothare, is based on a "true story" and explores the contemporary water crisis.

PTI

Updated:May 15, 2018, 10:48 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra today announced her fourth production venture in Marathi language, titled Paani. The 35-year-old actor, who is backing the film under her production banner Purple Pebble Pictures, took to Twitter to share the news. The film, to be directed by Adinath Kothare, is based on a "true story" and explores the contemporary water crisis.

"This is what I had envisioned when starting @PurplePebblePic... A platform for good stories and new talent. #Paani is special because it's based on a true story and deals with a very topical issue. Welcome aboard @adinathkothare and team... Let's create something special together! #Marathi," Priyanka tweeted.




The production house also shared that the shooting of the movie is expected to begin soon. Priyanka has earlier produced National Award-winning Ventilator, Kay Re Rascalaa and Firebrand in Marathi.

"We're happy to share that our fourth Marathi project, 'Paani', will begin shooting soon! It's an inspirational tale based on a true story, directed by @adinathkothare. Stay tuned..." the tweet read.


