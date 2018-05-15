English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Priyanka Chopra Annouces New Marathi Production Paani; Deets Inside
The film, to be directed by Adinath Kothare, is based on a "true story" and explores the contemporary water crisis.
Priyanka Chopra today announced her fourth production venture in Marathi language, titled Paani. The 35-year-old actor, who is backing the film under her production banner Purple Pebble Pictures, took to Twitter to share the news. The film, to be directed by Adinath Kothare, is based on a "true story" and explores the contemporary water crisis.
"This is what I had envisioned when starting @PurplePebblePic... A platform for good stories and new talent. #Paani is special because it's based on a true story and deals with a very topical issue. Welcome aboard @adinathkothare and team... Let's create something special together! #Marathi," Priyanka tweeted.
The production house also shared that the shooting of the movie is expected to begin soon. Priyanka has earlier produced National Award-winning Ventilator, Kay Re Rascalaa and Firebrand in Marathi.
"We're happy to share that our fourth Marathi project, 'Paani', will begin shooting soon! It's an inspirational tale based on a true story, directed by @adinathkothare. Stay tuned..." the tweet read.
This is what I had envisioned when starting @PurplePebblePic...A platform for good stories & new talent. #Paani is special because it’s based on a true story & deals with a very topical issue.Welcome aboard @adinathkothare & team...let’s create something special together!#Marathi https://t.co/h33zsVHtQl— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 15, 2018
We're happy to share that our 4th Marathi project, 'Paani', will begin shooting soon! It's an inspirational tale based on a true story, directed by @adinathkothare. Stay tuned... pic.twitter.com/h9GyPL9EDX— Purple Pebble Pictures (@PurplePebblePic) May 15, 2018
