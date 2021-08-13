Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma Lead Bollywood in Remembering Sridevi on 58th Birth Anniversary

On Friday, Bollywood marked the 58th birth anniversary of late legendary actress Sridevi. Considered as India’s first female superstar, Sridevi won countless hearts with her iconic roles in her long career. The actress made her debut in the Indian cinema as a child actor at the age of four in 1967 and was last seen in the 2017 movie Mom as she passed away in 2018.

On her birth anniversary several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to remember Sridevi. Anushka Sharma took to Instagram story to share a picture of the actress. She wrote, “Remembering the legend and an inspiration on her birth anniversary today. Sridevi ma’am your contribution to cinema is eternal."

Priyanka Chopra shared a throwback picture of the actress and wrote, “Icon, #RememberingSridevi."

Actress Bhumi Pednekar shared her image on Instagram Stories and wrote, “. “Remembering the legend Sridevi ma’am on her birth anniversary!! She’s true inspiration to all of us (sic).”

Ayushmann Khurrana posted a story, writing, “"Birth anniversary of a legend #Sridevi Ji (sic)."

Actress Rakul Preet Singh also remembered the iconic actress. She wrote, “Remembering Sridevi ji. You will always live in our hearts (sic).”

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is Sridevi’s daughter, remembered the actress with her childhood picture. She wrote, “Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you.”

Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi also remembered her mother as she posted a picture of her parents on her Instagram Story. The picture showed film producer Boney Kapoor and Sridevi walking with their arms holding each other. The 20-year-old accompanied the intimate picture with a caption that read, “Miss you everyday.”

The iconic actress who started her career at the age of four, made her Hindi debut with the 1975 film Julie. She was best known for films like Mr India, Nagina, English Vinglish, Chaalbaaz, Chandni, and Judaai among many more.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here