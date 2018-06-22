GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Amid Romance Rumours, Priyanka Chopra Arrives With Nick Jonas in Mumbai; See Photo

This new development in the rumoured romance comes shortly after Priyanka started following Nick's father on Instagram.

Updated:June 22, 2018, 8:29 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas step out for a dinner date at Toca Medera in West Hollywood in LA. (Image courtesy: http://nickjonasphotos.sosugary.org)
Priyanka Chopra arrived with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas in India as they were spotted at the Mumbai airport on late Thursday night. The two, however, chose to avoid shutterbugs. According to several reports, Priyanka has brought Nick India to introduce him to her mother, Madhu Chopra. Nick would also be attending Priyanka's housewarming party for her new beachfront bungalow in Versova.



While this latest step forward in their unconfirmed love story indicates seriousness about their relationship, this is not the first time that the two have involved their families. Earlier this month, Priyanka was Nick's date for his cousin's wedding where she met his parents. He also introduced her to his older brother, Kevin Jonas and Kevin's wife, Danielle.

This new development in the rumoured romance comes shortly after Priyanka started following Nick's father on Instagram.

Their dating rumours, however, had already begun last month after Priyanka, 35, and Nick, 25, were snapped together while celebrating Memorial Day with friends. In one of the photos, they were cozied up together.

