Priyanka Chopra Asked to Choose Between Hollywood and Bollywood, Says 'I Quit'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has already become a well-known name in Hollywood after having a successful career in Bollywood. The actress who is currently in London shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel and has other international releases lined up hasn’t forgotten her roots, as she is often seen balancing between the two industries. However, when asked what she would choose between Hollywood and Bollywood, the actress chose to ‘quit’.

Priyanka recently tried out the It’s Tricky challenge on Instagram, which requires a person to choose between two things. Two options were presented on the screen and she danced towards the direction of the one she wanted to choose. While the actress didn’t have a problem making a decision on other things, she found herself at crossroads when she was asked to choose between the two industries. She directly looked at the camera and said ‘I quit’.

She captioned the reel as, “Some questions are just better left unanswered 😉".

Earlier in the day, she had shared a photo of her from the sets of Citadel on her Instagram Stories section showing few injury marks and asked netizens which mark is real. Later, she uploaded another photo highlighting the make-up part and her actual injury marks.

She also shared another selfie from the sets.

Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden and will drop on Amazon Prime Videos.

Apart from Citadel, Priyanka Chopra has a series of projects lined up. She wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

