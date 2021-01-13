Priyanka Chopra Asked to Have a 'Jo-Bro' Baby, She Says 'Stop with the Pressure'

Priyanka Chopra has been trending in news media ever since she hinted that she will look to start a family soon with Nick Jonas. Recently, during an interview with a website, she was quizzed again on the possibility of having a kid with Nick and the timeline of it. Priyanka gracefully said, "Stop with the pressure," and asked the interviewer to look at her upcoming release The White Tiger instead.

Priyanka, while clarifying on a statement that she recently made about having a 'cricket team sized family' with Nick, said on the question of a baby, "I'll take whenever I can get, when it comes to Nick and I." The interviewer said as response, "Hopefully it will be soon cause we need some more Jo-Bro babies out there honey." Priyanka says to this, "Stop with the pressure. Look at the big ass movie that is coming out."

Priyanka Chopra shared in another interview recently that she wants many children with her pop star husband Nick Jonas. "A cricket team!" the actress replied when asked about how many children she would like. "I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I'm not so sure," she added.

On the work front, she has wrapped up filming of Text For You in London. She will be seen in several anticipated projects like The Matrix 4, a series with Mindy Kaling, Citadel among others.