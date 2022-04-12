Priyanka Chopra Asks Fans If She Looks ‘Diabolical’ in THIS Childhood Pic from Her Grandma’s Birthday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an avid social media user. The actress who has 76.1 followers on Instagram never fails to amuse her fans by posting intriguing pictures and videos. On Tuesday, the Baywatch actress took a walk down memory lane and shared an unseen throwback picture from her grandma’s birthday. The photo features her grandmother, mom, her childhood gal pal, and herself.

In the first throwback picture, we see a younger Priyanka seated along with her childhood friend Priyam Mathur, while PeeCee’s mom Madhu Akhouri Chopra held them while posing for the lens. We also see Priyanka’s elderly grandmother, sitting on the bed with Priyanka, her mum, and her friend as they all seem to celebrate the occasion by having sweets that are stored in a steel box. As we scroll further we see younger Priyanka feeding her grandma the sweet, while her eyes are closed. The actress had mentioned that her maternal grandmother was a hugely consistent part of her upbringing.

Priyanka looks adorable in the childhood picture as she tied her hair in a little high ponytail. In the captions of the post, She even said that she looks a little diabolical in the first picture.

Taking to the captions, the actress remembered her childhood days with her grandma “All of 6, celebrating my Nani’s (maternal grandmother) birthday. She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and a medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing.I feel so lucky that I had so many strong maternal figures in my life. I’m so grateful for you all. Miss you always Nani.”

She also shared that her gal pal Priyam Mathur looks beautiful, however, she thinks she looks diabolical in the snap and asked her fans their thoughts on it.

“Also @chickyp85 looking most adorable as always!PS- why do I look so diabolical in the first picture? Your thoughts? 😂#mondaymusings #memories #motherfigures #nostalgia #just,” wrote Priyanka.

Soon after the picture was shared on the photo-sharing-platform, celebrity followers including Abhishek Bachchan and more than 83 k followers liked it. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section to drop in heart emoticons. While one fan wrote, “Awesome pic mam,”another said, “Happy birthday Nani.”

Recently, Priyanka and Nick took fans by surprise when they revealed that they have become proud parents of a baby girl. The couple welcomed a baby via surrogacy in January. Nick and Priyanka announced the good news via an Instagram post and requested some privacy.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time, ” Priyanka wrote, So far, the name of the baby has been under the wraps.

On her work front, Priyanka was last seen in Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith. She also has films like Citadel and Text For You in her kitty. She would also be seen in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It has also been reported that has come on board for another Hollywood project- the adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda’s novel Secret Daughter. It will be adapted by Shruti Ganguly, as reported by Deadline. The film will be helmed by Anthony Chen and will also be starring Sienna Miller.

