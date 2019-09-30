Priyanka Chopra, who is busy promoting her upcoming movie recently made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. In a video shared by the host Kapil Sharma himself, Priyanka asks him to choose between Rs 2 Crore and 6 hot girls in Maldives.

Kapil, without any hesitation, goes for the money, much to our surprise. But his reason is what leaves everyone in splits. He adds that he could get himself the same package in Rs 60,000. Kapil is known to be quite a quirky host and is often seen flirting with his celebrity guests, albeit in an innocent way.

Appreciating his humour, fans left various appreciating messages on Kapil’s post. For the uninitiated, Kapil recently got hitched to his long time girl friend Gini Chatrath on December 12, 2018 and even are expecting their first child together. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, he was quoted, “I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it’s our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby’s health.”

On the other hand, while Priyanka Chopra continues to remain in the buzz with singer husband Nick Jonas, will be making her Bollywood with the movie The Sky is Pink. The movie stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. Recently, the movie received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). In an interview with NDTV, she shared her reaction to the overwhelming response and said, "I have been to TIFF four times and I would say yes. These are people who have come to watch cinema because it's a film festival. So, they are tough, they are not an easy crowd to please. And to see that kind of an audience stand up and stay standing and stay clapping for such a long duration when we didn't know if we should leave or we should stay or like be gracious or walk. Like it was amazing."

The movie is slated to release on October 11, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.