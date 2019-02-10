LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Priyanka Chopra Attends Grammys Weekend With Husband Nick Jonas, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra was attending the Sir Lucian Grainge's 2019 Artist Showcase with Husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles, California.

News18.com

Updated:February 10, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Attends Grammys Weekend With Husband Nick Jonas, See Pics
Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
While singer Ariana Grande and Grammy Awards producer Ken Ehrlich were caught up in attacking each other over the former's marked absence from this year's musical award ceremony, Grammy weekend celebrations continued in L.A. During the 61st Grammy weekend, no couple seemed to be having more fun at the pre-event musical festivities than the recently married Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Priyanka shared some exclusive pics on her Instagram account, giving fans a sneak-peek into the world of the international music industry.

Priyanka was attending the Sir Lucian Grainge's 2019 Artist Showcase with Husband Nick where she met Canadian singer Shawn Mendes. Nick also shared a boomerang video from his meeting with Mendes. The two singers shared a hug with Priyanka in the background.

View this post on Instagram

GRAMMY weekend. @priyankachopra @shawnmendes

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on



Artists like Post Malone, J Balvin, 2 Chainz, Josh Kiszka and Jake Kiszka of Greta Van Flee and Ella Mai performed at the event in Los Angeles, California. While Priyanka, who was dressed in a beautiful white dress for the event, also shared a picture from their meeting with the host of the evening Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman & CEO of Universal Music Group.

View this post on Instagram

Grammy weekend.. ❤️

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



The couple enjoyed the musical night together, along with other artists like YG, K-pop sensation BLACKPINK and Rapper Lil Baby, who also made an appearance in this star-studded event. The event also showcased some trailers of upcoming films for those in attendance. Oscar-nominated director Frank Marshall announced the trailer of Bee Gees. Other trailers shown were From Scratch, The Go-Go's and Ice Cold.

The 61st Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles today, Sunday, February 10.

Follow @News18Movies for more



