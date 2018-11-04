GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Priyanka Chopra Kicks Off Her Bachelorette Weekend With Girlfriends & Sophie Turner; See Pics

Although Priyanka and Nick have only been engaged for a few months, the pair might be walking down the aisle sooner rather than later.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2018, 6:32 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Kicks Off Her Bachelorette Weekend With Girlfriends & Sophie Turner; See Pics
Image credits: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
Just a few days after celebrating her grand bridal shower at Tiffany & Co's Blue Box Cafe, Priyanka Chopra and her girlfriends have kicked off the actress' bachelorette party weekend. Priyanka, who will reportedly tie the knot with her fiance, singer Nick Jonas next month, jetted off to Amsterdam, Holland, with her friends, reports E! Online.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a few pictures from her exotic getaway. In one of the photos, she can be seen flaunting her massive cushion cut engagement ring from Tiffany.

#BacheloretteVibes," Priyanka captioned the picture which shows her smiling and sitting in a yacht.

#BacheloretteVibes

Later in the day, Priyanka posted another picture from the bash, wherein we see buckets of champagne adorned with pink roses and rose gold balloons. The actress was also joined by her would-be brother-in-law, Joe Jonas' fiancee Sophie Turner.

pc

Setting sail... #bachelorette #Squad

Priyanka's friend, filmmaker Shrishti Behl Arya also posted a few Instagram stories from the bash.

peecee

pri

After a whirlwind courtship, Nick popped the question to Priyanka in July when he closed down a Tiffany & Co. store to pick out the ring for the actress. The two officially announced their engagement with a traditional ‘roka’ ceremony in India amid friends and family on August 18, 2018.

Although Priyanka and Nick have only been engaged for a few months, the pair might be walking down the aisle sooner rather than later. According to several media reports, the couple may tie the knot in a traditional three-day function at a heritage palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on December 2.



