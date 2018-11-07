Priyanka Chopra Back in Mumbai with Sister Parineeti Chopra for Diwali Celebrations

Priyanka Chopra, the soon to be bride, along with sister Parineeti Chopra, arrived in Mumbai to celebrate Diwali with her family.While we spotted Priyanka adorning a skin hugging animal print top teamed with a maroon pant, Parineeti wore an oversized jacket paired with denims.Priyanka, who is reportedly tying the knot with fiancé Nick Jonas next month, threw a lavish bachelorette party in Amsterdam with her girl squad. Pictures of the party in which the actor can be seen chilling, dancing, eating and going on boat rides have taken social media by storm.On Wednesday morning, Priyanka posted some more pictures for her fans on Instagram from her bachelorette party. In the pictures, the 'bride squad' can be seen wearing pink outfits. She captioned the post: "Pyjamas are cool.." with hashtags "#bridesquad" and "#payjamasandheels."The trip seems to have brought Priyanka closer to her would-be sister-in-law Sophie Turner, who has been posting adorable pictures of them from the Quantico star's bachelorette weekend. In fact, the two have also started calling themselves 'the J sisters.'After a whirlwind courtship, Nick popped the question to Priyanka in July when he closed down a Tiffany & Co. store to pick out the ring for the actress. The two officially announced their engagement with a traditional ‘roka’ ceremony in India amid friends and family on August 18, 2018.Although Priyanka and Nick have only been engaged for a few months, the pair might be walking down the aisle sooner rather than later. According to several media reports, the couple may tie the knot in a traditional three-day function at a heritage palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on December 2.