Priyanka Chopra Backs Nick Jonas, Says Everything About Him is Special

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never shy away from expressing love and support for each other. Be it their public appearances or their social media posts, the two make sure to back each other.On Saturday, Nick penned down a long post on being diagnosed with diabetes 13 years ago. The American singer wrote he was barely 100 pounds because lost so much weight. Continuing further he mentions how he rose above the hurdles making health his priority.Taking cognisance of Nick's post, bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra backed him saying, "Everything about you is special, with or without diabetes.” She also left a kiss emoji in her comment.Thanking his family for their constant support he wrote, "13 years ago today I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic. On the right is me now. Happy and healthy. Prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check. I have full control of my day to day life with this disease, and I’m so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way. Never let anything hold you back from living your best life. Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know. Love you all.”Meanwhile, rumours of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s December wedding in Jodhpur doing the rounds, actress' mother Madhu Chopra has reportedly reached the Blue City to oversee preparations of the upcoming nuptials.Priyanka and her fiance Nick will reportedly get married on December 2 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. The couple will reportedly host a three-day wedding festivities.As per reports, the pre-wedding ceremonies, which will be spread over various picturesque venues in Jodhpur, will begin from November 29. Priyanka, who is currently shooting in New Delhi, is expected to join her mother on Friday.Madhu oversaw the arrangements and discussed the details of the wedding. She also reviewed the preparations at the Umaid Bhawan and visited the Mehrangarh Fort thereafter.Nick had proposed marriage to Priyanka during their trip to London in July when the actress celebrated her 36th birthday. The American singer reportedly shut down a Tiffany store in the British capital in order to shop a special ring for his lady love.