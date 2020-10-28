Priyanka Chopra Bags New Hollywood Film Featuring Music Icon Celine Dion, See Nick Jonas' Reaction

Priyanka Chopra is set to share the screen space with music icon and five-time Grammy Award winner Celine Dion in her new Hollywood film. The actress took to Instagram to share the big announcement with fans. The project, tentatively titled Text For You, also stars Sam Heughan of Outlander fame.

Grace Is Gone director Jim Strouse is directing the film from a screenplay he wrote with Lauryn Kahn, according to the Deadline. The film is inspired by the 2016 German-language hit SMS Fur Dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer’s popular novel. It’s about a woman (Priyanka Chopra) who begins to send romantic texts to her fiance's old cell after tragically losing him. It turns out, the phone number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering from similar heartbreak. In this remake, the music of Celine Dion gives them the courage to take a chance on love again.

Sharing the news, Priyanka wrote, "So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It’s my honour." Singer Nick Jonas, too, looked super excited as he dropped a fire emoji on his wife's post.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in Berlin to shoot for her upcoming Hollywood film Matrix 4 along with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Neil Patrick Harris. In June, TMZ had reported that Matrix 4 resumed filming in Berlin. Matrix 4 had shut down production for a time due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, in June, photos from TMZ surfaced, showing Keanu, Carrie-Anne, and Neil in Berlin on the set of The Matrix 4.