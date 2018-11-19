Priyanka Chopra Beats Nick Jonas in Mortal Kombat, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been giving their fans some major relationship goals. Be it attending high end fashion parties or forest ranging, the two have done it all together.And now, Nick shared a picture of them playing Mortal Kombat. On Monday, Nick took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of them playing the video game. In the pictures, Priyanka can be seen all happy and jumping after Nick lost the game to her."Throwback to that time she kicked my ass in Mortal Kombat. Safe to say she’s just a little competitive," he captioned the post.Earlier the two went on for a 'ranch life' in Oklahoma and were also spotted at the US Open together. The two also had their bachelor’s party earlier this month.Take a look at their pictures:Meanwhile, rumours of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s December wedding in Jodhpur is doing the rounds.Actress' mother Madhu Chopra has reportedly reached the Blue City to oversee preparations of the upcoming nuptials.Priyanka and her fiance Nick will reportedly get married on December 2 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. The couple will reportedly host a three-day wedding festivities.As per reports, the pre-wedding ceremonies, which will be spread over various picturesque venues in Jodhpur, will begin from November 29. Priyanka, who is currently shooting in New Delhi, is expected to join her mother on Friday.Madhu oversaw the arrangements and discussed the details of the wedding. She also reviewed the preparations at the Umaid Bhawan and visited the Mehrangarh Fort thereafter.