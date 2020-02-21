Priyanka Chopra Becomes 2nd Indian After Virat Kohli to Cross 50 Million Followers on Instagram

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas became the 2nd Indian to reach 50 million followers on Instagram. Previously Indian national cricket team captain Virat Kohli became the first celeb to do so. The cricketer has 50.3 million followers.

"50 Million strong on @instagram.Thank you guys for all the love and support," Kohli wrote on Instagram about his milestone.

Check out the video below:

In the third place is actress Deepika Padukone, with 44.2 million followers. Both Priyanka and Virat were the only Indian celebrities to have made it to the 2019 Instagram Rich List. The list reveals who makes how much money through their sponsored posts on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra ranked 19th in the list with $2,71,000 or 1.94 crores and Kohli ranked 23 with $196,000 or 1.40 crores. This list was topped by Kylie Jenner who earned $1,266,000 or about 9 crores with each sponsored post.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for the film adaptation of Arvind Adiga's Man Booker winning novel The White Tiger. The Netflix film will also star Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

