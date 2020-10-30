Priyanka Chopra Becomes One with Jonas Family in Throwback Pic
Priyanka Chopra poses all smiles in a throwback picture from the time extended Jonas family got together for dinner during Christmas.
Priyanka Chopra married into the Jonas family in 2018. Apart from being close to the J-sisters Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, and being a constant support for Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin, Priyanka has blended really well into the US-based family of her hubby as well. A picture shared by Joe recently is proof of the same.
In a throwback candid moment from the Jonas family dinner time during Christmas, we can see that Nick's extended relatives and close ones are gathered around the table. Priyanka too is seen in their midst having a good time. Interesting thing being, Priyanka does not sit with Nick but rather with other members of the Jonas family at the table, which is very much a sign of how much she is close to everyone in her new home. Priyanka is seen raising a wine glass as she gets snapped having fun time with the Jonas family.
View this post on Instagram
With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to... the Holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times. For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled. It brings us back to spending time with family setting up the Christmas tree. Hopefully it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us. We love you guys very much! #INeedYouChristmas drops tonight at 12am ET / 9pm PT ❄️🎁🎄
Priyanka is currently in Berlin, Germany and speculations are rife that she is filming for her portions in the upcoming Hollywood actioner The Matrix 4 there. Meanwhile, she has recently announced her collaboration with music icon Celine Dion for an upcoming film titled Screen Gems.
She will next be seen in The White Tiger, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.