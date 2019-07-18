Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar & Vin Diesel Celebrate Birthdays, Arjun Rampal Welcomes Baby Boy
Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their first child together, a boy. Find out more in our entertainment news wrap of the day.
It was a happy day in showbiz today as it marked the birthday of multiple celebrities, as well as the day of arrival of a new baby for a showbiz couple. As Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar and Vin Diesel celebrated their birthdays today, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their first child together, a boy.
Priyanka Chopra, who has established herself as a globally appreciated actress, singer and beauty pageant winner, turned a year older today. Even as PeeCee celebrates her 37th birthday in New York, a number of celebrities from India sent in their best wishes for the 'desi girl.'
Vin Diesel, popularly known for his Fast and Furious movies, turned 51 today. We look at some interesting facts on the actor, producer, director and screenwriter.
Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut with the much-appreciated film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The actress has since lost all the weight to work in films like Shubh Mangal Savdhaan and Toilet Ek Prem Katha. As the actress turned 30 on Thursday, here are some stunning pictures from her Instagram page.
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and his model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are the parents of a newly born boy now. On Thursday, Demetriades gave birth to a boy in Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital.
Smriti Irani is the latest celeb to take on the FaceApp challenge. But unlike Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and several other celebs, who used the app to see how they'd look like when they age, Irani shared a real photo of herself sporting grey hair and wrinkles from the blockbuster television show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
We will be back tomorrow with more entertainment news highlights.
