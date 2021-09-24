Priyanka Chopra Bids Goodbye to London Summer With Throwback Pictures

Priyanka Chopra had an amazing summer and her daily social media updates are proof. The actress had some interesting projects in her kitty, worked with celebrated personalities and had the most adorable moments with hubby Nick Jonas and her family. However, it is time for the global icon to bid goodbye to the London summer and she did it by dropping a couple of throwback photos for her fans and followers. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of photos that captured her carefree mood as she posed for the camera.
She captioned the post as, “Summer, you’ve been good to me #TBT #GoodbyeSummer ☀️ #HelloFall 🍂."
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, welcomes this season wholeheartedly from the Maldives. Sharing a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories section, the actress wrote, “Chalo, summer is over. Apparently, fall is here." She can be seen wearing a black bikini paired with a white oversized shirt.
Meanwhile, Nick recently shared his 29th birthday and Priyanka had flown to the USA from the UK to celebrate it with him. Both are currently stationed at different locations due to work commitments. She penned a love-filled post for the pop star.
“Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you. 😍🙏🏽❤️," her Instagram post read.
