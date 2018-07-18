GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'And It Starts, Yay': Priyanka Chopra Shares Excitement As She Posts Picture of Her Birthday Cake

The actress has flown into London to celebrate her birthday with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas, his brother Joe, and his fiancee Sophie Turner.

News18.com

Updated:July 18, 2018, 9:30 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'And It Starts, Yay': Priyanka Chopra Shares Excitement As She Posts Picture of Her Birthday Cake
File photo of actor Priyanka Chopra speaking during an event. (AFP)
Priyanka Chopra, who kicked off her 36th birthday celebrations two days early, has cut the first cake of the special day. Taking to her Instagram story, the actress posted a picture of her yum-looking birthday cake, which had “Happy Birthday Priyanka” written with chocolate on it.

The actor captioned her story as, “And it begins, Yay!"

priyanka-birthday
Image courtesy: Screengrab of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

The actress has flown into London to celebrate her birthday with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas, his brother Joe, and his fiancee Sophie Turner. On Monday, the group dined at the 34 Mayfair in the British capital before heading over to a casino.

Priyanka and Nick have been travelling together non-stop for the past few months. Nick had earlier accompanied Priyanka to India, where the two also met the actress’ mother Madhu Chopra.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

Recommended For You

Photogallery