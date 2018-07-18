English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'And It Starts, Yay': Priyanka Chopra Shares Excitement As She Posts Picture of Her Birthday Cake
The actress has flown into London to celebrate her birthday with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas, his brother Joe, and his fiancee Sophie Turner.
File photo of actor Priyanka Chopra speaking during an event. (AFP)
Priyanka Chopra, who kicked off her 36th birthday celebrations two days early, has cut the first cake of the special day. Taking to her Instagram story, the actress posted a picture of her yum-looking birthday cake, which had “Happy Birthday Priyanka” written with chocolate on it.
The actor captioned her story as, “And it begins, Yay!"
Image courtesy: Screengrab of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story
The actress has flown into London to celebrate her birthday with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas, his brother Joe, and his fiancee Sophie Turner. On Monday, the group dined at the 34 Mayfair in the British capital before heading over to a casino.
Priyanka and Nick have been travelling together non-stop for the past few months. Nick had earlier accompanied Priyanka to India, where the two also met the actress’ mother Madhu Chopra.
Also Watch
The actor captioned her story as, “And it begins, Yay!"
Image courtesy: Screengrab of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story
The actress has flown into London to celebrate her birthday with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas, his brother Joe, and his fiancee Sophie Turner. On Monday, the group dined at the 34 Mayfair in the British capital before heading over to a casino.
Priyanka and Nick have been travelling together non-stop for the past few months. Nick had earlier accompanied Priyanka to India, where the two also met the actress’ mother Madhu Chopra.
Also Watch
-
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra's Mother Responds to Reports of Actress' Wedding With Nick Jonas And She Didn't Deny
- Hunger Haunts Jharkhand, But Govt Unable to Digest Bitter Truth of Starvation Deaths
- Trump-Putin Meeting: Russian Presidential Limo Aurus Senat Makes International Debut in Helsinki
- Model Breastfeeds Baby on Catwalk — And Stirs Debate
- Jeff Bezos is The Richest Man in Recent History With a Net Worth of $150 Billion