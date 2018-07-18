'And It Starts, Yay': Priyanka Chopra Shares Excitement As She Posts Picture of Her Birthday Cake

Priyanka Chopra, who kicked off her 36th birthday celebrations two days early, has cut the first cake of the special day. Taking to her Instagram story, the actress posted a picture of her yum-looking birthday cake, which had “Happy Birthday Priyanka” written with chocolate on it.The actor captioned her story as, “And it begins, Yay!"Image courtesy: Screengrab of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram storyThe actress has flown into London to celebrate her birthday with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas, his brother Joe, and his fiancee Sophie Turner. On Monday, the group dined at the 34 Mayfair in the British capital before heading over to a casino.Priyanka and Nick have been travelling together non-stop for the past few months. Nick had earlier accompanied Priyanka to India, where the two also met the actress’ mother Madhu Chopra.