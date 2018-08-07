Priyanka Chopra Breaks Silence on Reports of Her Engagement With Nick Jonas; Here's What She Has to Say

Priyanka Chopra has been making headlines for her romantic involvement with Nick Jonas for a while now. A few days ago, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed the actress' exit from the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat and hinted that she was walking out of the film due to a "very very special" reason, which she informed them in the "Nick" of time. Soon after his tweet, reports of the duo's engagement started doing the rounds.During an interactive session, organized by FICCI Ladies Organization and Yes Bank in Delhi, the actress was inevitably asked about her rumoured engagement to the American singer. The Quantico star said she does not feel the need to give explanation about her relationships to anyone."My personal life is not for public consumption. 10 per cent is for me. I am a girl and I have the right to keep that to myself. My family, friendship, my relationships are things I don't think I need to defend or explain it to anyone," Priyanka was quoted as saying by PTI.She added of the constant media glare on her personal life, “Sometimes I laugh, sometimes I get annoyed. Mostly, I tell my publicists, ‘Let it be. Today’s news is tomorrow’s trash.'”Nick and Priyanka, who stayed in touch after hitting it off last year at the 2017 Met Gala, have been romantically linked since May. In June, Nick also took Priyanka as his date to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey.Late last month, People magazine confirmed that Nick had popped the question to Priyanka during their recent trip to London when the actress celebrated her 36th birthday.