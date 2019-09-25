Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Addresses Feud Rumours With Salman Khan Over Bharat, Says 'There's Never an Issue'

Priyanka Chopra has first time opened up about her reported tiff with Salman Khan post her exit from 'Bharat'.

News18.com

Updated:September 25, 2019, 11:35 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Addresses Feud Rumours With Salman Khan Over Bharat, Says 'There's Never an Issue'
Priyanka Chopra has first time opened up about her reported tiff with Salman Khan post her exit from 'Bharat'.
Loading...

Priyanka Chopra's sudden exit from Bharat seemed to have ruffled the feathers amongst the makers. Though the actress never really addressed the reason of her exit in media, herself, Bharat co-producer and leading man Salman Khan, on multiple occasions, has spoken out about it.

Now in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Priyanka first time opened up about her reported tiff with Salman post her exit from the period drama.

“The only thing I’d say is that if there was a reaction required you’d have had it by now. Salman is amazing. I’ve always admired him. He came for Nick and my reception, we went to his house, I’m really close to his sister (Arpita Khan). So, there’s never an issue with him.”

After relentlessly repeating that she left the project at the last minute, Salman recently said Priyanka was offered a meaty role in Bharat, instead "she chose to play the role of a wife, which is even beautiful, but Katrina (Kaif) is not playing the role of a wife and hence she is playing the character in Bharat."

While Priyanka's then-impending wedding with Nick Jonas was cited as the reason for her sudden departure by the makers at the time, some reports had claimed that Priyanka was apparently not happy with too many actors getting roped in for the film.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently busy promoting The Sky is Pink. While, Salman will next be seen in Dabangg 3.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram