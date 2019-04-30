Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth's Wedding Gets Postponed, Actress Returns to US: Report

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently flew down to Mumbai reportedly to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding to his longtime girlfriend Ishita Kumar.

News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2019, 3:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth's Wedding Gets Postponed, Actress Returns to US: Report
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
Actress Priyanka Chopra recently flew down to Mumbai reportedly to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding to his longtime girlfriend Ishita Kumar.

But as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Siddharth's wedding has now been postponed as his would-be wife Ishita had to undergo an emergency surgery days before the wedding day.

"There are rumours that the wedding has been called off, but it's not true. Ishita needs some time to recuperate from her surgery and the families are looking for another mahurat." Siddharth and Ishita's wedding was scheduled to take place over the weekend," a source was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

Amidst these reports, Priyanka was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday evening. The actress was heading to the US, where she currently stays with her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

Dressed in an all-white ensemble, Priyanka looked super stylish and was all smile as she posed for a few pictures for paparazzi.

Siddharth and Ishita got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony on February 27 in Delhi.

Click to see Priyanka’s Brother Siddharth Chopra & Ishita Kumar’s Roka Pics

Priyanka had also welcomed Ishita into the family by sharing a picture of the couple from their roka ceremony. She had captioned the picture, “So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family...you are so beautiful together...I wish you both the best for the future! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89.”







View this post on Instagram


Lovely memories from our special day ❤️ Will miss you all See you soon


A post shared by Ishita Kumar (@ishittaakumar) on






Ishita had also shared a series of pictures from her big day on Instagram. Sharing a group picture, featuring Priyanka along with Nick, Ishita wrote, "Lovely memories from our special day. Will miss you all. See you soon."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram