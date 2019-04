Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth's Wedding Gets Postponed, Actress Returns to US: Report

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently flew down to Mumbai reportedly to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding to his longtime girlfriend Ishita Kumar.But as per a report in Mumbai Mirror , Siddharth's wedding has now been postponed as his would-be wife Ishita had to undergo an emergency surgery days before the wedding day."There are rumours that the wedding has been called off, but it's not true. Ishita needs some time to recuperate from her surgery and the families are looking for another mahurat." Siddharth and Ishita's wedding was scheduled to take place over the weekend," a source was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.Amidst these reports, Priyanka was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday evening. The actress was heading to the US, where she currently stays with her husband, singer Nick Jonas.Dressed in an all-white ensemble, Priyanka looked super stylish and was all smile as she posed for a few pictures for paparazzi.Siddharth and Ishita got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony on February 27 in Delhi.Priyanka had also welcomed Ishita into the family by sharing a picture of the couple from their roka ceremony. She had captioned the picture, “So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family...you are so beautiful together...I wish you both the best for the future! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89.”Ishita had also shared a series of pictures from her big day on Instagram. Sharing a group picture, featuring Priyanka along with Nick, Ishita wrote, "Lovely memories from our special day. Will miss you all. See you soon."