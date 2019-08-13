Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Calls Out Double Standards in Entertainment Industry: Bromance for Boys, Cats Fights for Female Actors

Priyanka Chopra recently spoke at the Beautycon event in Los Angeles, where she said that "lack of opportunity for females" is where the problem stems from.

News18.com

Updated:August 13, 2019, 7:53 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Calls Out Double Standards in Entertainment Industry: Bromance for Boys, Cats Fights for Female Actors
Image of Priyanka Chopra, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Global icon and actress Priyanka Chopra appeared at the Beautycon event in Los Angeles, USA on Saturday afternoon where she stressed upon the importance of women to come together in support of each other. The 37-year-old actress also emphasised that since opportunities for women are limited, they end up "elbowing each other out to get to that one spot," and that "lack of opportunity for females" is where the problem stems from.

Priyanka also pointed out the double standards that are present in the entertainment industry when she said, "I've had so many times where I'm doing interviews and people always ask me, 'You're doing a movie with a female actor. Did you guys get along? Were there cat fights?' But when it comes to boys, they say, 'Oh, my gosh. That's a bromance, and everyone works so well,'" reported eonline.com.

But Priyanka was not the one to just point out faults in the system. She stressed that with more opportunities that women will create for themselves, the chances of "sisterhood" growing stronger are substantial and that the world stands to benefit "by putting [women] in positions of power."

She was quoted by the website as saying, "The more opportunity we create for each other, the more sisterhood will grow. We're 50 percent of the world population, we need to be represented in every field. We need to be empowered by each other, by people who are in positions of power, by putting [women] in positions of power."

Priyanka was in news for her appearance at the Beautycon event in LA because of a woman who yelled at her from the audience and called her a 'hypocrite' for supporting the Indian government's decision to bomb Balakot. The woman also accused Priyanka of "encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan."

Read: Woman Who Yelled at Priyanka Chopra Says the Actress Made Her Look Like the 'Bad Guy'

After the air strike in Balakot in February this year, Priyanka had lauded the Indian armed forces on Twitter, writing, "Jai Hind. Indian Armed Forces." It had led to an online petition that was filed to remove Priyanka as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. UNICEF never commented on her controversial tweet.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram