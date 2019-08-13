Global icon and actress Priyanka Chopra appeared at the Beautycon event in Los Angeles, USA on Saturday afternoon where she stressed upon the importance of women to come together in support of each other. The 37-year-old actress also emphasised that since opportunities for women are limited, they end up "elbowing each other out to get to that one spot," and that "lack of opportunity for females" is where the problem stems from.

Priyanka also pointed out the double standards that are present in the entertainment industry when she said, "I've had so many times where I'm doing interviews and people always ask me, 'You're doing a movie with a female actor. Did you guys get along? Were there cat fights?' But when it comes to boys, they say, 'Oh, my gosh. That's a bromance, and everyone works so well,'" reported eonline.com.

But Priyanka was not the one to just point out faults in the system. She stressed that with more opportunities that women will create for themselves, the chances of "sisterhood" growing stronger are substantial and that the world stands to benefit "by putting [women] in positions of power."

She was quoted by the website as saying, "The more opportunity we create for each other, the more sisterhood will grow. We're 50 percent of the world population, we need to be represented in every field. We need to be empowered by each other, by people who are in positions of power, by putting [women] in positions of power."

Priyanka was in news for her appearance at the Beautycon event in LA because of a woman who yelled at her from the audience and called her a 'hypocrite' for supporting the Indian government's decision to bomb Balakot. The woman also accused Priyanka of "encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan."

After the air strike in Balakot in February this year, Priyanka had lauded the Indian armed forces on Twitter, writing, "Jai Hind. Indian Armed Forces." It had led to an online petition that was filed to remove Priyanka as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. UNICEF never commented on her controversial tweet.

