Priyanka Chopra Calls Sophie Turner 'Jethani', War Earns Rs 100.15 Crore on Day 3

In the Jonas family, there resides a trio that is closer and more strongly connected than the Jonas Brothers. That trio is none other than the brothers' wives, often referred to as the J-sisters. Now Priyanka Chopra has revealed that her fellow J-sister Sophie Turner has adapted well to the Indian customs of a married family and even insists on being referred to as the Jethani.

In another news, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action film War has earned Rs 100.15 crore in three days and is expected to do more numbers today and tomorrow owing to the fact that its a weekend.

Also, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were blessed with their third child, revealed reports. The couple is yet to make an official announcement in the matter.

While Priyanka Chopra is older than Sophie Turner, the latter's marriage to Joe Jonas who is older to Nick makes her the elder sister-in-law by Indian customs. And goin by it, Priyanka revealed that she calls Sophie 'Jethani'.

Blake Lively and actor-husband Ryan Reynolds have become parents for a third time. A People.com source revealed, before the official announcement from the couple's side, that the two became parents to their third child.

The anticipation and surrounding Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War seems to have paid off well. The film has not only been raking in huge amounts of money but it has also become the 11th highest opening weekend film of all time.

Ariah Agarwal has quashed all rumours of dating Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-actor Parth Samthaan. Ariah has seemingly denied dating Parth with a post on Instagram. The actress posted several pictures of them together, and likened their relationship to that of friends.

Disha Vakani is all set to enter 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' after a long break. Here's how she will be brought back to the show.

