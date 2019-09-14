Priyanka Chopra and the team of her latest Bollywood release The Sky Is Pink were at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the film's screening and post the run time, the cast and crew received a warm applause from the audiences present.

It was an emotionally draining moment for Priyanka, for whom The Sky Is Pink is the first feature as actor-producer. Priyanka's Purple Pebble Pictures in backing the film directed by Shonali Bose and it received all the love from the audiences that an artist could expect.

Post the screening, the Priyanka, Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Shonali embraced each other in a warm hug and Priyanka, along with other team members could not hold back her tears. In fact, the actress was captured wiping away a rolling tear off her eyes.

On the occasion, Priyanka was seen wearing a black and white frilled gown. The actress looked stunning in the outfit, and her makeup complimented her entire look even more.

Check out the video of Priyanka at TIFF here:

The red carpet at TIFF was also walked by Farhan and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, Rohit, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Shonali.

Priyanka talked about the experience of working in the film, which was also her first Bollywood production venture. “It was a really hard juxtaposition of real life for me,” Chopra said, “Especially because I was getting married and at the same time this film deals with loss, loss of a child, which is such an unnatural way of being.”

The Sky is Pink is set to hit the theatres on October 11, 2019.

