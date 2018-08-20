English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Priyanka Chopra Can't Take Her Eyes Off Nick Jonas As He Sings Lovebug for Girls at Orphanage; Watch Video
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ended all rumours and speculations about their relationship on Saturday, after sealing the deal a with traditional roka ceremony amid close friends and family.
Still from video instagrammed by Priyanka Chopra
A day after announcing their engagement with love-filled posts on social media, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas visited St Catherine's Home for Girls in Andheri, Mumbai.
Proud of her fiancée, Nick posted a video to his Instagram story of Priyanka dancing with a young girl in red at the orphanage. In the caption for the video, the American singer-songwriter wrote, "St. Catherine's orphanage today. My heart is full."
Later in the day, Priyanka, too, took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her "favourite" man singing Jonas Brothers hit Lovebug for the girls.
"12 years of knowing these girls and they get all love struck by the Love Bug. Thank you, Nick Jonas and our families. Thank you to the sisters and all the girls at St Catherine's orphanage for opening your hearts to us again. I'll see you next time," Priyanka captioned the video.
In the video, Nick's parents are seen clapping and cheering along with all the girls of the orphanage.
Nick and his family flew back to the US late on Sunday night following a traditional pre-wedding event called Roka ceremony. Post the ceremony, they had an engagement party which was attended by Priyanka's friends and family members. The Ambanis -- Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Isha -- were also in attendance.
On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting Shonali Bose directorial The Sky is Pink. Earlier, she had opted out of Salman Khan's Bharat due to her engagement.
