Priyanka Chopra Can't Keep Calm As She Begins Prep for Baby Girl Malti's First Christmas; Pics

Priyanka Chopra was in the B-Town recently after three long years. The actress, who was in India for a work trip, shared glimpses on social media throughout her extended trip to Delhi and Lucknow. Now, the Quantico star is back in her home in Los Angeles and is eagerly bracing herself to immerse in Christmas festivities along with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra. Her latest post is an example of that.

On Friday, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself slouched comfortably on her couch with her fingers pointing to a magnificent looking Christmas tree installed in her luxurious house. Her facial expressions added spunk to the picture with her tongue out and eyes closed in a quirky way. She wrote, “It’s up (along with Christmas tree emoji, heart eyes emoji, fire emoji and evil eye amulet emoji)”. Additionally, she posted another image but this time with her daughter Malti sitting comfortably on her lap in front of a comfy looking fireplace. Accompanying the photo, she wrote, “It’s beginning to look a lot like…” referring to the iconic Christmas song sung by the likes of Frank Sinatra and Michael Buble.

Earlier on Thursday, the Agneepath star had shared the most adorable photo on social media. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen lying down on the floor and carrying baby Malti while Nick lies beside them and looks at them with love-filled eyes. Sharing the photo, she had written, “Home ❤️”!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their daughter through surrogacy in January 2021. Priyanka moved to Los Angeles after her wedding but frequently visited India. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and her busy international schedule, Priyanka couldn’t make the time to visit India. In the past three years, Priyanka spent most of her time in her home in LA before she was stationed in the UK where she was shooting for her projects — Text For You and Citadel.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix Resurrections. She has an interesting lineup of films and series. The actress will next be seen in Love Again with Sam Heughan. Then the actress has the web series Citadel in the pipeline. Not just that, Priyanka Chopra will also be making her Bollywood comeback with the film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Read all the Latest Movies News here