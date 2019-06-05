Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra Can't Stop Gushing About Husband Nick Jonas in This Heart-warming Post

Priyanka Chopra has penned a sweet tribute to Nick Jonas as they celebrated the premiere of Jonas Brothers' documentary 'Chasing Happiness'.

Updated:June 5, 2019, 8:41 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra Can't Stop Gushing About Husband Nick Jonas in This Heart-warming Post
Image courtesy: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra has honoured her husband Nick Jonas with a heartfelt post as they celebrated the premiere of Jonas Brothers' documentary Chasing Happiness, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.

The actress penned a sweet tribute to the 26-year-old American pop sensation, who became her husband this past December. She also shared a series of pictures of the couple from the premiere, and they are definitely a sight to behold.

She captioned the pictures: "I'm so proud.. Last night was a another testament of how incredible your bond is as a family.. @jonasbrothers I love you all and am so proud! #chasinghappiness on @amazonprimevideo @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas ❤️ team @philymack and @johnlloydtaylor you crushed it!"

The tribute to her love wasn't the only way Priyanka celebrated the premiere of the documentary. She also accompanied Nick to the special evening in Los Angeles.

Joe and Kevin Jonas were also accompanied by their wives — Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, respectively — on Monday night.

For the glam outing at LA's Regency Bruin Theatre, Nick kept it classy in a burgundy suit and black shirt as he posed with Priyanka, 36, who opted for a long-sleeved black dress with a thigh-high slit, high beaded collar and netting-style neckline.

Joe, 29, wore a grey suit with a mustard T-shirt underneath, while Sophie, 23, stunned in a long sequined gown and black strappy heels, finishing her look with a bold red lip.

Kevin looked dapper in a maroon-coloured suit alongside Danielle, who rocked a two-piece white ensemble with a beaded skirt.

